BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parts of Stockdale Highway are scheduled to be closed on Nov. 11 and 12 due to pavement rehabilitation projects.

According to city officials, on Saturday, Nov. 11 Stockdale Highway between Stine and Gosford roads will be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The closure is due to crews placing rubberized, hot asphalt in the area.

The intersection of Stockdale Highway and Stine Road is scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The area of Stockdale Highway between Ashe and Gosford roads is scheduled to be closed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., on Sunday, Nov. 12, according to city officials.

The intersection of Stockdale Highway and Gosford Road is scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

City officials say during construction, detours will be posted and flaggers will be positioned at each closure.

Traffic delays are expected in the impacted areas.