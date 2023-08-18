BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Portions of Rosedale Highway from Highway 43 to Heath Road will be under construction starting Monday, Aug. 21, according to county officials.

County officials say shoulder improvements are scheduled to be conducted until mid-October.

Construction is scheduled Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. until the expected completion on Oct.17, according to officials.

Officials say east and westbound traffic will be impacted and motorists can expect a delay of up to 15 minutes.