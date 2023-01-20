BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A pair of connecting routes for Highways 58 and 99 are scheduled to close on Monday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for maintenance work.

The Thomas Roads Improvement said during the closure, motorists will be detoured to exit Highway 99 at California Avenue where can they travel west and either enter the southbound on-ramp of Highway 99 or connect to Highway 58 using the eastbound entrance.

Construction schedules may change without notice, according to Thomas Roads Improvement.