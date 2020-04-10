Parts of 24th Street to be closed starting next week for median work

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parts of 24th Street will be closed starting next week for roadway excavation for the new median.

Between the Kern River Bridge and Oak Street, one eastbound lane and one westbound lane will be closed on 24th Street Monday through Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Motorists should anticipate delays through the intersection and are encouraged to take alternate routes or allow extra time to reach their destinations.

On Thursday and Friday, crews will also work within the median area between Beech Street and Bay Street. Both lanes are expected to remain open in each direction on 24th Street, but motorists should watch for trucks entering and leaving the work zone while driving through this area.