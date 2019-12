The Westside Parkway will be partially closed next week for roadway grinding.

On Monday and Tuesday, inside lanes on eastbound and westbound Westside Parkway between Truxtun Avenue and Coffee Road will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. At least one lane will be open to traffic in each direction while work is under way.

Final striping on the Parkway is expected to begin in mid-December.

Nighttime closures have also been scheduled in the same area this Sunday and Monday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.