BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Part of Gosford Road will be closed next month due to work at the nearby railroad crossing.

The city said the closure will be in effect in both directions of Gosford Road from District Boulevard to Pacheco Road starting 6 a.m. Aug. 9 through 5 p.m. Aug. 15. Northbound traffic will be detoured to Ashe Road. Southbound traffic will be detoured to Old River Road.

The city said crews will re-pave the approaches and departures from the crossing.