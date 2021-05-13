UPDATE: 1 person injured after vehicle catches fire following collision with semi

UPDATE (8:24 a.m.): One person was injured in the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The department said the person suffered minor injuries due to the accident. The CHP said the vehicle collided with a semi truck, causing the vehicle to hit a tree and catch fire.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Snow Road is closed near Golden State Highway after a vehicle caught fire following a collision.

The California Highway Patrol said the road is closed between Dole Court and Golden State after a vehicle caught fire. The department said a person may be pinned inside the vehicle. It is unknown at this time if anyone has been killed or injured.