Golden State Highway closed due to need for emergency repairs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Most of Golden State Highway is currently closed due to a need for emergency roadway repairs.

Caltrans said the highway is closed from Airport Drive to F Street in both directions. The westbound lanes are expected to reopen at around 9:30 a.m. There is no estimate at this time for when the eastbound lanes will be reopened, but Caltrans expects them to be closed through the afternoon.