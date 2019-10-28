Parolee arrested after found with airsoft gun filled with live ammunition

A parolee was arrested on Saturday after police found that he was carrying an airsoft gun filled with live ammunition.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 8:08 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on a bicyclist in the 300 block of Baker Street after observing a vehicle code violation. The bicyclist was identified as 24-year-old Gerardo Castillo and was found to be on felony probation.

The department said officers found that Castillo was in possession of an airsoft gun that had been converted to fire .357-caliber ammunition and had six live rounds of live ammunition. Officers also found drug paraphernalia, shaved keys and a mask.

Castillo was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a zip gun, burglary tools and drug paraphernalia as well as gang participation.