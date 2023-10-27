BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parole was granted to a man who struck his cousin and five juveniles, resulting in the death of one, with a vehicle after an argument with his cousin in 2005.

According to the California Board of Parole Hearings, Byron Wooten was sentenced for one count of second-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder in March of 2008.

Wooten was eligible for parole because he qualified for a Youth Offender Parole Hearing, which is offered for those under 26 years old.

According to officials at the time of the incident, Wooten argued with his cousin, who was a basketball coach and was accompanied by five juveniles. Wooten initially drove away but made a U-turn and accelerated toward his cousin and the juveniles.

Wooten’s cousin, who was the intended victim, suffered a broken rib but one of the juveniles fell under the vehicle and they died at the scene, according to officials.

Another juvenile was also run over and he had injuries that required skin grafts, according to officials.

District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in response to parole being granted: