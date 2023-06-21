BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former parole agent who stopped a shooter at a Bakersfield Walmart in 2020 was awarded the Gold Star for Bravery at the State Employee Medal of Valor ceremony from Governor Gavin Newsom Wednesday.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Parole Agent Luis Cardenas heard gunshots in a Bakersfield Walmart on Dec. 28, 2020, during a patrol check.

Cardenas notified law enforcement and ultimately found the suspect and approached him, according to officials.

The suspect surrendered without incident, according to CDCR officials. Cardenas held the suspect at gunpoint until officers with the Bakersfield Police Department arrived at the scene to take the suspect into custody.

Officials say Cardenas stayed at the scene to ensure the safety of more than 100 shoppers. No injuries or fatalities were reported in this incident.

“We take pride in Agent Cardenas’ actions, which exemplify the CDCR employees’ commitment to prioritizing the welfare of their community,” Jeff Macomber CDCR Secretary said in a news release. “Thanks to his bravery, the shooter surrendered without any fatalities or injuries. We need more people like Luis Cardenas in our communities.”

Cardenas is now retired and works as a beekeeper, according to officials.