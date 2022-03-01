BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Wednesday evening the Bakersfield City Council is scheduled to debate a proposal put forth last month by the city’s Recreation and Parks Department – the creation of a park ranger program to monitor and protect the city’s large and growing network of parks.

If you’ve spent any time in any of Bakersfield’s parks, you know there are some issues. Well, Rick Anthony, director of the parks department, has a plan to address the issues: vandalism, graffiti, homeless encampments, even assault. Anthony’s own park maintenance employees are at times afraid to enter park restrooms.

The solution, or at least one potential one: Park rangers – a proposed staff of 20, including two supervisors, to patrol the city’s 61, soon to be 62 parks. Not police officers with badges and guns, but uniformed code enforcement-level employees who would provide an official presence, visual deterrence and training that’s appropriate for the kinds of issues that typically come up in parks.

“We don’t want them to come in and be hard-handed and heavy-handed,” Anthony said, “but to begin to make these relationships and connections with the community.

Who would be opposed to that? For starters, those who might question the use of Measure N sales tax money. The one-cent sales tax increase was sold to voters in November 2018 primarily as supplementary funding for public safety. But the actual ballot measure language contained 13 specific priorities for Measure N revenue and Anthony’s park ranger proposal would seem to address at least four – park maintenance, quality of life amenities, beautified public spaces and homelessness services, broadly defined.

The park ranger program would require about $1 million in up-front costs and $2.4 million per year.

“The beauty of this program, the beauty of having it in my own department, is every day I have the flexibility to be able to move as the occasion arises,” Anthony said, “and if there’s some issues in another ward completely off our parks-of-concern list, we can absolutely send forces out there.”

In perhaps the first significant decision by the city’s new Measure N Citizens’ Committee, the park ranger proposal received preliminary approval – but it was not unanimous.

Is a park rangers program an appropriate use for Measure N money? That’s the question. We’ll have an answer Wednesday night.