BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Parks and Recreation Department is holding a Movie in the Park event tonight.

They are hosting a free screening of Disney’s live-action remake of “The Jungle Book.” The movie will begin at dusk at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village on Ashe Road.

Attendees are asked to maintain social distancing, and bring their own chairs, blankets, and snacks.