Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg cancels upcoming CSUB speech

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — David Hogg, a Parkland High School shooting survivor and gun control activist, has canceled a scheduled appearance at Cal State Bakersfield for next April because of a busy college schedule.
Cal State Bakersfield officials said a representative for Hogg said Hogg’s academic schedule at Harvard University conflicts with scheduled speaking engagements.
Hogg was scheduled to speak at the campus at the Charles W. Kegley Memorial Lecture.
“(Hogg) appreciates the opportunity and hopes he can make it to the campus in the future,” Hogg’s representatives told Cal State Bakersfield officials.
Director of the Kegley Institute of Ethics Dr. Michael Burroughs said he is working to schedule another speaker and issued the following statement:
“We are disappointed that David won’t be able to join us but, as part of an academic institution, we understand and respect his need to prioritize his educational responsibilities,” Burroughs said. “We will find an excellent speaker for spring 2020 and look forward to continuing the tradition of the Charles W. Kegley Memorial Lecture Series.”Dr. Michael Burroughs