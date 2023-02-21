BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Granite Pointe Park is on its way to getting new playground equipment, which is in accordance with Measure N.

According to a tweet by the city of Bakersfield, the park will be getting a new canopy to protect visitors against heat when temperatures rise.

The shade equipment is made possible by the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure, also known as Measure N.

According to the city’s website, Measure N is a locally controlled sales tax measure that aims to provide millions of dollars in funding to the city to address top community issues such as public safety, homelessness and economic development.

