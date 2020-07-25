Park at River Walk turns into outdoor church as county enacts more closures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houses of worship may be closed, but that didn’t stop the faithful from gathering Friday evening to pray.

The Park at River Walk transformed into an outdoor church, with hundreds standing on grass to listen to music and worship. Local dignitaries were among them.

‘The church has been quarantined for so many months and it’s been difficult,” Sean Feucht, one of the worship leaders, said. “It’s been tough for people and we want to come together and worship, be encouraged and we’re praying out here in the city and we’re just thankful that we can exercise our first amendment right freely.”

Organizers of the event Friday plan to hold a similar gathering Saturday in Fresno and Sunday in San Diego.