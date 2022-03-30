BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents have their attention on a road next to Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary in Southeast Bakersfield. The school welcomed students for the first time in September but since then parents have complained about the lack of a crosswalk on South Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and Mardi Gras Court.



The road is five lanes wide and the speed limit is 40 miles per hour but yet people speed, going much faster than 40.

Dozens of kids run across the road to the apartments on the other side.

The road is managed by the county and the Bakersfield City School District says it’s been working for more than a year to get a crosswalk and signs put up. But bureaucratic issues are getting in the way.

Parents have also been upset no safety measures are in place for the children.

“I thought they were going to build a crosswalk here for the kids but I noticed that since the school opened that there is no cross walk and I see these kids running across the street trying to not get hit by cars that fly by here,” Ramona Helfer a concerned parent said.

The district said it’s been going back and forth with the county. Now, Kern County Public Works told 17News a crosswalk will be made at Cheatham Ave, a block down the street but that project isn’t expected to begin until the Summer of 2023.

“This is very dangerous,” Diana Gonzalez a concerned parent said. “They need to put something here. There are a lot of moms with a lot of kids. You could trip and fall. Just look how they drive. This is a very busy street.”

“We don’t need somebody to die. We don’t need a kid to get hurt, or to get injured in order for them to put up a cross walk,” Helfer said.

As for now, the district says children and parents should walk to the intersection at Bell Terrace to safely cross the street.

The district also says concerned parents and community members should reach out to Kern County Public Works to express their concerns. It can be reached by calling (661) 862-5100.