Parents voice frustration on enforced masks for kids at Rosedale Union School District meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The room was filled with over 50 in-person and 75 online upset parents and teachers who voiced their complaints about children being forced to wear masks in school.



Last week people across Kern saw local advocates for the “Let Them Breathe” movement at the Kern County High School District meeting. The advocates claimed masks cause carbon dioxide poisoning. They also claimed masks can lead to bullying in the classroom and impede instruction.

But it’s a state mandate and at that same board meeting advocates were told the board did not have the jurisdiction to move forward.

But now more advocates are back for meetings at both the Rosedale Union School District and at the Panama Buena Vista Union School District meetings.

Advocates said masks have basically put a barrier up that’s affected their kids social growth.

Some parents said their kids feel a disconnect with others and have gotten confused, side tracked and misunderstood more often while wearing masks due to the alleged carbon dioxide poison. Although, pediatricians across the nation have said this is false and not backed by science.

The parents and other advocates for the “Let Them Breathe” movement will ask the district to give students a choice on wearing masks at school. They said the decision should be left up to families living in the community. Their end goal is to eliminate mask mandates in California schools.

As it stands, students in California are required to wear masks while in school.

“COVID will always be a thing for us but there is not really much we can do,” David Sic a Bakersfield father said. “The only thing we can do is the way we go about it. We have a daughter that is five years old but like we try to make her wear her mask but she doesn’t like it so we just send her on her way with hand sanitizer and hopefully hope for the best that she uses it.”

The “Let Them Breathe” movement has filed lawsuits against the state and Governor Newsom.



Now later today, the Panama-Buena Vista meeting is expected to include a resolution from the “Let Them Breathe” campaign. We’ll have full coverage of tonight’s meetings on 17 News at 11 p.m.

