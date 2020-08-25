Parents, teachers finding silver lining in tricky start to new school year

On Monday, the Bakersfield City School District, Kern High School District, and CSU Bakersfield were among many to encounter technical difficulties while starting the new semester completely virtually.

“I am probably one of the least text savvy people on this campus,” said Diane Baker, a 5th-grade teacher at Nichols Elementary.

A worldwide Zoom outage affected BCSD, KHSD, and PBVUSD, among other districts. Some students waited half an hour for classes to start as the problem was not widely communicated.

“We didn’t know that there was a crash,” said Jeanette Limones, the mom of 6th and 9th graders. She added, her son “almost just logged off and didn’t even bother because he was sitting there waiting for instruction to start.”

As a single parent, Limones was thinking of finding a new job since she was unemployed during the pandemic. However, the challenges of virtual learning have pressured her to monitor her kids.

“I have been thinking a lot like, can I work right now? How are the hours going to work?” Limones said. “I was peeking in on both my kids, making sure that they’re listening, always having to worry if the teacher is able to manage 30 people through a computer screen.”

For Anissa Robidoux, if starting her last semester virtually at CSUB wasn’t hard enough, she has a 5-year-old starting kindergarden.

“I have to schedule my time where it’s her class in the morning, mine in the afternoon, plus I’m cooking, meal prep, taking care of the home,” Robidoux explained.

There’s another layer of difficulty because her daughter has autism.

“With the special needs, it’s not just kindergarten. You have to do speech therapy, so you’re doing Zoom with that,” Robidoux explained.

However, districts spent the summer training their teachers, so the hope is that virtual learning will go smoother than it did last spring.

“To see their faces has made all the stress before this morning worth it,” Ms. Baker said. “I am 66 years old. Of all people, if I can do it, we have this.”

Addonica Stanley, principal of Stiern Middle School, added a piece of advice: “two words, patience and grace. We can’t control what may happen with technology or the electricity, but what we can control is our patience, and we can always have a forgiving spirit and just be willing to have a growth mindset.”