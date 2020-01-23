Parents of twin premature born girls thank blood donors at special baby shower

The parents of twin newborn girls got a chance to express their gratitude to the blood donors who helped save their babies’ lives.

Ruby Alatorre and her husband were invited to Houchin Blood Bank in Southwest Bakersfield where they got to meet some of the O-negative blood donors who answered the call for help, when their daughters, Maya and Gloria, were born.

“It was hard not to get emotional” Alaorre said. “We thanked them for coming out because they didn’t just help our babies, it helps a lot of other babies.”

The couple was also given two gift baskets — one for Maya, the other for Gloria.

The couple says the babies have gained weight, are doing well and are looking forward to soon dressing the girls in their new clothes.