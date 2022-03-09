BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of a Tehachapi High School graduate convicted of assaulting two Russian police officers in 2018 spoke with President Biden on Tuesday.

Joey and Paula Reed, the parents of U.S. Marine Trevor Reed stood outside the president’s motorcade during his visit Tuesday to Ft. Worth, Texas, holding up a sign about their son.

They had previously requested a meeting with the president, which was declined.

The family says President Biden acknowledged them as the motorcade passed by, and later called them.

A White House official says the president called the Reeds “to reiterate his commitment to doing everything he can to bring their son home.”