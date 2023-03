BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents and guardians of students at McAuliffe Elementary School received a message Thursday afternoon saying a student was making threats to the school.

The message says the “administration acted swiftly,” by investigating and contacting the Bakersfield Police Department.

The staff is working with the police department in this ongoing investigation, according to the message.

17 News has contacted the police department and school district for more information.