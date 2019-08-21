Parents consider bulletproof backpacks in light of recent mass shootings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A Granada Hills man who told officers he didn't believe he should serve any time in custody after driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana and methamphetamine in a crash that killed his 4-year-old son received more than a decade behind bars Wednesday.

Superior Court Judge Colette M. Humphrey sentenced Keith Zeldon Taylor to 12 years and four months in prison as stipulated by a plea agreement in which Taylor pleaded no contest to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and DUI causing injury.