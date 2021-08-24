Parents, community members protest mask mandates outside BCSD board meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of parents, students and community members protested mask mandates outside the Bakersfield City School District board meeting Tuesday night.

The district, like so many others, requires students to wear face coverings indoors on campus, and the group let the board know they don’t agree with it. Parents and their supporters say it’s not up to the district to decide what students should do.

California is the first state in the nation to require all teachers and school staff to get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.