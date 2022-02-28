BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents around Bakersfield say the new change to the mask mandate for children in schools is coming too late.

Parents and teachers came out to the Panama Buena Vista Union School District to do what they said was to stand up for their children’s right to not wear masks.



A group of parents and teachers raised signs calling for attention to mask choice in schools and children rights. Many of them saying its laughable the government expects them to be happy with the new school mask requirement change even though they’ve been fighting for it for months.

Gov. Newsom announced today masks would no longer be required but instead greatly recommended in school’s after March 11.

However, the issue with children wearing masks has been ongoing for months. Some teachers have said kids in their classes are struggling with social skills by not being able to read facial expressions.

Ultimately, the group of parents and teachers against masks said this is just one step in the right direction but the next step is to keep the choice of vaccines for children in the hand of parents and not the government.



“I think it was pretty much overdue,” Kris Dale a parent said. “It’s been a few months, and, you know, all these other states have lifted, so he’s following in accord with that. I generally feel that it’s slow and delayed, and there’s no reason why it should be.”

Kern High School District has announced they will be following Newsom’s updated mask requirements for kids in schools.