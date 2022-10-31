BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Museum is a repository of history, a vault of artifacts that describe the growth and development of this place that we live. It’s a place where you can see and touch things that speak to history. But it’s also a place where there are some things that are unseen.

Meet John Good of Kernville, an electrician by trade but a paranormal researcher by avocation. He and his loose knit team are drawn to places where the dead linger – as apparitions – untethered electric energy, souls if you will, that have not been able to complete the transition to a more stable afterlife. Good says Kern County has a number of places where his team has detected the presence of these untethered spirits, or orbs, as he calls them – and two of them, maybe three, maybe more, are at the Kern County Museum. He has even had – uh – conversations.

“EVPs – electronic voice phenomenon,” Good said, explaining the process. “And you can get some mighty strange, um, transmissions from the other side.”

He and a colleague were given the opportunity to explore some of the museum’s allegedly haunted places – after dark, of course. One of them was the Fellows Hotel, built in 1910 in what was then an oil boomtown. The hotel was moved to the museum grounds decades ago – apparently with its resident ghost in tow.

“Upstairs, we’re recorded orbs, and downstairs everybody feels something,” Good said. “That’s a restaurant, a gathering area type place, that’s what it was for the oil field workers, and the kitchen in the back is where an entity seems to have been killed in a fight. He was one of the kitchen workers, and he just has never left.”

The Weill Mansion, home of pioneering Bakersfield merchant Alphonse Weill, also has an untethered spirit, a family member, perhaps, trapped there, in the in-between.

“Several of my people say that a young lady passed away in this house,” Good said. “She actually died in the bathtub, and her spirit still inhabits there. And we’ve got a little bit of photographic evidence. … Lights going on and off and chains moving.”

Good has not confirmed the possibility of a third haunted place at the museum – the Howell House, a mansion by 19th century definitions, where some say a spirit lingers as well.

“It even looks haunted,” Good said, “but we’ve never really recorded anything solid out of there. Everybody feels things and there have been a lot of reports from other people seeing a little girl in the window … People have reported apparitions inside there. We’ve never recorded anything yet. Yet.”

Museum Director Mike McCoy is not one to make light of these paranormal adventures but he doesn’t take them too seriously either.

“There’s always been a healthy urban legend about the Fellows Hotel being an area of paranormal activity,” he said. “I don’t dispute that, cuz as I said, it’s not my experience.”

It’s absolutely been the experience of John Good.

“Even Einstein said energy never goes away, it just changes form,” Good said. “And so that’s what I think they do. They change form and sometimes we can register that.”

So, if you encounter one of these spirits, one of these orbs, one of these ghosts, how should you feel? Should you feel afraid? Good says, No, you should feel some sympathy and respect. Ask that ghost how you can help.