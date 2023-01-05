BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Evan Austin, a Paralympic gold and bronze medalist, is speaking at the Bakersfield College Distinguished Speaker Series on Jan. 19.

According to event organizers, Austin is the fifth speaker of the series and he is scheduled to present at 2 p.m. in the Levan Center and at 7 p.m. in the Indoor Theatre at the Panorama campus.

Austin’s presentation shows the audience that although there are roadblocks in one’s path hard work and belief can help on that journey, according to event organizers.

According to event organizers, Austin is a three-time Paralympic swimmer and attended Indiana State University.

This event is open to the public and free, according to event organizers.