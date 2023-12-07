BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – No, you’re not experiencing deja vu. There is more than one Corvette club in the Bakersfield Christmas parade.

One is about 30 minutes ahead of the other in the two-hour-long procession and that’s very much intentional.

One is the Corvettes of Bakersfield, which dates back to 1967, 14 years after Chevrolet first introduced the revolutionary, cocksure sports car.

The other local club is a one-year-old offshoot, Kern County Corvettes, whose president, Linda McNitt, was president of Corvettes of Bakersfield two years ago.

We’ll spare you the backstory but suffice to say both clubs say there’s room for everybody – after all, the National Association of Corvette Clubs says it oversees 250 Corvette clubs across the U.S., serving 20,000 club members.

Both the Bakersfield club and Kern County club are involved in community and charity work, recreational caravans called runs, and parades – at which they often team up with local beauty pageants to give queens and their courts a place to sit and demonstrate the royal wave.

Diane Wallace is the publicity chairman of Corvettes of Bakersfield, which has more than 100 members.

“It’s America’s sports car,” she said of the Corvette. “There are other cars, but this is America’s sports car. There’s eight generations of the Corvette … but our club has all eight generations in it.

Corvettes of Bakersfield puts its money where its tailpipe is, sponsoring, most recently, a scholarship for Bakersfield College automotive technology students.

“We work a lot together with certain charities and fundraisers,” said club member Mitch Townsend. “We encourage all car clubs to get together for the good.”

McNitt, whose Kern County Corvette Club has 21 members, says her club is also an active one.

“We talked about forming one a long time ago and so we did, this year,” she said. “And this is a different mixture of people, different dynamic, different personalities. … Any club or organization – you know, I’ve got friends in other clubs that have the same types of conflicts and stuff too.”

Is it a good idea to keep the two clubs separated along the parade route?

“Probably,” McNitt said.

Agree with her, Diane?

Wallace just smiled.

But enough about all that. The Bakersfield Christmas parade is all about Peace on Earth, Good Will toward competing car clubs.