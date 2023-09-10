BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over the weekend, Kern County Fire Department joined multiple groups of first responders during the Parade of 1000 Flags in the city of Ridgecrest.

Well-respected officials welcomed KCFD into the Parade of 1000 Flags on Saturday, Sept. 9 in Ridgecrest. The parade honored the victims of 9/11, firefighters, law enforcement, emergency responders and military personnel.

Officials from Indian Wells Valley, the city of Ridgecrest, the Ridgecrest Police Department, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, Liberty Ambulance and China Lake NAWS also took part in the remembrance.

Residents of Ridgecrest lined up alongside China Lake Boulevard to support the parade, and a brief ceremony took place at Freedom Park shortly after. Over 1000 flags were displayed in the park after the ceremony.