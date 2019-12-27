Papa John’s on White Lane closed due to ceiling leak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Papa John’s restaurant has been shut down due to a “major leak” coming from the ceiling next to the pizza oven and walk-in cooler, according to Public Health officials.

Water overflowed a floor drain near the oven, officials said, adding the “facility operator failed to demonstrate the basic knowledge of food safety principles by operating with an overflowing floor drain and leaks in multiple locations inside facility.”

Inspectors on Thursday saw contaminated trays of pizza dough, boxes of chicken wings and chicken toppings. Staff threw out 66 extra large dough pizzas, 32 large dough, one box of chicken wings and one box of chicken topping for pizzas, according to Public Health.

The restaurant is located at 2401 White Lane.