Panorama Park unveils newest art work from local artists

Panorama Park became a much more colorful place Monday morning.

The Arts Council of Kern unveiled its the finished murals that local artists have been working on for more than a year.

The theme of the project was wild flowers, with artists giving a makeover to several clusters of items around the park.

Artist Jennifer Williams Cordova says she’s been coming to the park since she was a kid and she feels honored to add to it.

“To think I might inspire another kid to enjoy art and be curious about it and maybe even become an artist themsleves some day, it means a lot to me,” she said.

The vision of the project is to beautify the park and hopefully prevent graffiti.

