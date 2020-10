BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Panorama Drive will be closed next week for construction of a sewer tie-in for new land development north of the road, according to city officials.

The closure will be between Juniper Ridge Court and Stone Canyon Street and is expected to start 8 a.m. Monday and last until 4 p.m. the following Monday, Oct. 26, officials said. Detours and alternate access points will be provided.