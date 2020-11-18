Panorama Creative Music Summit continues with its last 3 online sessions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2020 Panorama Creative Music Summit has moved online, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but continues with Jazz trumpeter, Director of the Count Basie Orchestra, Scotty Barnhart

The summit is an annual showcase of acclaimed musicians, local performers, and Bakersfield College faculty, students, and alumni. The Jazz Studies and Commercial Music programs at BC along with Jazz professors Kris Tiner and Professor Josh Ottum created the summit to give students the opportunity to share and perform original music and explore a range of styles and creative approaches of jazz.

The online format will feature weekly live sessions and allow each artist to perform 20 to 30 minutes followed by an artist talk and Q&A with students.

These sessions will be held via Zoom and broadcasted on Facebook Live on the Bakersfield College Jazz Studies Facebook page. The last three sessions will be held on Wednesday afternoons through the end of the fall semester.

Remaining events:

Nov. 18 • 4:30 PM | Scotty Barnhart Jazz trumpeter and Director of the Count Basie Orchestra

Nov. 25 • 4:30 PM | Nate Wood Phenomenal multi-instrumentalist with Kneebody, The Calling

Dec. 2 • 2:30 PM | Jamaaladeen Tacuma Virtuoso bassist from Ornette Coleman’s Prime Time