BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Department of Education released student data results from the 2021-22 administration of California Assessment Student Performance and Progress Monday and it shows the impacts of the pandemic on students.

Students from grades three to eight and 11 took the assessments in spring, according to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

In a news release, a Kern County Superintendent of School spokesperson said in 2022 37.9 percent of Kern County students met or exceeded the English Language Arts/Literacy standards, whereas in 2019 43.5 percent met or exceeded standards.

In mathematics, 21.3 percent of Kern County students met or exceeded standards in 2022, whereas in 2019 28.8 percent met or exceeded standards, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said prior to the pandemic student data was showing improvements each year from 2015 to 2019.

The 2022 data is being considered as a new baseline to improve from in the years to come, according to the district spokesperson.

Click here to find Kern County’s data, it is searchable by grade level, student group and year, according to the district spokesperson.

In a news release, the district spokesperson said it is important to note the comparisons are not “apples-to-apples.” One example the spokesperson gave is the students in grade three in the 2018-2019 year are not the same as the students in grade three the in the 2021-2022 year.