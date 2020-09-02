Pandemic causing uptick in violent crimes as Kern stays on pace for record year in homicides

Violent crime is up nationwide, and Kern is no exception, with 89 homicides and several child victims in just the first eight months of this year.

Experts believe this uptick in violence is largely fueled by the pandemic. They say there is no evidence to suggest there is any relation to the recent social justice protests.

26-year-old Raymond Velasquez is the most recent homicide victim in Kern County. He was shot several times in an alley off Niles Street last weekend.

“It’s heartbreaking because this was someone’s child, someone’s brother,” said Manuel Carrizalez, who runs Stay Focused Ministries, an organization dedicated to helping at-risk kids.

Violence has been an issue in Kern long before COVID came along. Our Homicide Tracker is dedicated to finding the personal stories of victims, spotting trends and dangers.

For two years in a row, 2017 and 2018, Kern had the highest homicide rate in the state. With 89 homicides already in 2020 and four months left to go, our county is on track for a record year.

“People are angry today, full of anxiety, and COVID right now is not helping. People are ready to snap. I call it trigger mentality,” Carrizalez explained.

With the virus and unstable economy, tensions have been running high this summer. August, July, and May tied for the deadliest months of 2020, each with 15 homicides.

“Violence is all over our city and it’s getting younger and younger,” Carrizalez added.

Of the 89 homicides this year, 11 victims were children. The youngest was just 8. In March, Ger’Mya Alexander was allegedly beaten to death by her mom’s boyfriend for not doing her chores.

In July, two girls, 11 and 12, were caught in a drive-by shooting in Delano that police believed to be gang-related.

That same day, 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre’s murder prompted vigils for more than a week, also sparking discussion about social media safety. Police say Alatorre was kidnapped, raped, and murdered by a man she met online.

At the start of the year, a stabbing rampage at Foothill High School left 17-year-old Jose Flores dead.

The worry is that the violence will only continue into the winter as COVID lingers.

Carrizalez added, “we have to reclaim our youth because if we don’t, the streets will.”

You can find resources at Stay Focused Ministries here.