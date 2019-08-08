Panda Wok on White Lane closed due to ‘major roach activity’, Public Health says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Public Health shut down a Chinese restaurant in south Bakersfield Wednesday after inspectors found “major roach activity” in the establishment, according to a report.

“Multi-generational” cockroach activity was found at the cook line and wok station, the report says, and roaches were found in a corner near the food preparation sink.

Also, live and dead roaches were under the soda fountain station and in storage cabinets containing chopsticks, sugar packets, sauces, cups, lids and straws, the report says.

The restaurant, located at 2150 White Lane, received an inspection score of 74 percent. It received a score of 96 percent during its last inspection in June.