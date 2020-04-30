Panda Express donating meals to medical workers at Dignity Health hospitals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Panda Express is donating meals for medical workers at all three local Dignity Health hospitals: Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Downtown and Mercy Hospital Southwest.

“Panda Express continues its commitment to ensure that the health care needs of their local communities are met now and into the future through its philanthropic arm Panda Cares, powered by the funds raised by Panda guests and associates every day,” a news release said.

Food will be dropped off at noon on Saturday at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.