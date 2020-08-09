Panda Express donates masks to Memorial Hospital

Panda Express is lending a helping hand to medical professionals across Bakersfield.

The restaurant chain’s philanthropic group, Panda Cares, donated over $23,000 worth of N95 and surgical masks to Dignity Health Memorial Hospital.

And Saturday was Panda Cares Day. It’s a day where the restaurant recognizes the generosity of guests and employees who have given to the cause of inspiring brighter futures.

“It’s very important for us to donate to our communities and the funds we serve,” Ana Avila, a Panda Express general manager, said. “It’s our contribution to protect our health care workers so they can continue to do what they’re doing for our community.”

This year’s Panda Cares Day was virtual. You can place an order online or its app and use the code PANDACARESDAY on Saturday. Panda Express says they will donate 28% of online sales to the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Memorial Hospital.