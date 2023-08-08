BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local pediatric services at the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Memorial Hospital received a big boost Tuesday.

Dignity Health Memorial Hospital announced a $1,000,000 donation from Panda Express. This gift is made possible by Panda Express guests and associates that give generously to help local kids.

Along with a $1,000,000 commitment from Panda Express, the hospital announced the opening of the Panda Cares Center of Hope in recognition of its generous contribution to pediatric services since 2007.

“Eight, eight is a day of good fortune and good luck in the Chinese culture and the good luck and good fortune that we have is a 15-year partnership with Panda Express that has generated more than $1.5 million from their panda care campaign to support the Lauren Small Children’s Center,” Ken Keller, President and CEO of the Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, said.

There was also an unveiling Tuesday of a panda statue in the garden at the hospital to symbolize the generous partnership between Panda Express and Memorial Hospital.