Panda Express celebrates Panda Cares Day with Stockdale Boys & Girls Club

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Panda Express celebrated their annual Panda Cares Day with the Stockdale Boys & Girls Club on Wednesday. The company donated sports equipment and passed out giveaways to the youth members.

The Panda Express team served food, organized games and activities and passed out giveaways. Boys & Girls Club members also received books, drawstring backpacks and school supplies.

The restaurant celebrates Panda Cares Day every year. Panda Cares Day is meant to celebrate the community. The company announced this year they “selected 100 Boys & Girls Clubs from across the nation to have a larger celebration as part of their partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America.”