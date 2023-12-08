BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield firefighters were flipping pancakes this morning to feed the community and raise money for a colleague dealing with a medical emergency.

The Bakersfield Fire Department says David Cueto fell and hit his head, and a doctor confirmed he had a brain tumor. Cueto traveled to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles to remove it. He has undergone a second surgery and is waiting for results from the oncologist.

On Friday, Bakersfield firefighters fired up griddles in an effort to support Cueto, serving pancakes from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. for $5 a plate.

Organizers said debit and credit card and cash payments would be accepted, along with check donations made out to “BFRA.”