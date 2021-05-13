Panama-Buena Vista Union School District returning to in-person learning for upcoming school year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District has announced it will be returning to in-person learning for upcoming school year.

The district said its board of trustees approved three instructional models at last night’s meeting that families can choose from in the fall. The traditional model is full-time, five days per week and will service most of the students, according to PBVUSD. The 2021-22 school year will begin on Aug. 18.

The district said it will also offer two independent study options for students who have been successful in the distance learning or home-school models.

Families can expect future ParentSquare notifications regarding the details for next year’s schedules, including safety protocols, according to PBVUSD.

More education news on KGET.com