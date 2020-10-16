Panama-Buena Vista Union School District releases reopening plan, begins Oct. 28

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District Board of Trustees granted Superintendent Katie Russell authority to take all actions necessary to reopen schools in phases on Friday.

The reopening plan can begin once Kern County has been in the red tier at least 14 consecutive days, according to PBVUSD.

Superintendent Russell declared PBVUSD officially reopen in phases on Oct. 28 while adhering to California Department of Public Health guideline to best monitor the health and safety of students and staff, according to a news release.

The Road Map to Reopening, the District Protection Plan, and School Closure Plan are posted on PBVUSD’s webpage at pbvusd.k12.ca.us. According to PBVUSD, dates have been tentatively assigned to each phase in the Road Map to Reopening and will be updated weekly on Wednesday as new information becomes available.

PBVUSD said parents will have the choice for students to return in-person in a blended model, or continue with distance learning. During each phase, Nutrition Services will continue to serve meals each day to all students; in addition, all neighborhood children ages 2 to 18 can receive a meal through the end of the school year, according to PBVUSD.