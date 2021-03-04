Panama-Buena Vista Union School District opens for in-person instruction

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is getting ready for a big day. Today is a day many students, parents, and schools have been anticipating for almost a year now. Schools are beginning their reopening phases, and the district has been busy preparing for this moment.

Last Saturday, P-BVUSD in conjunction with Express Pharmacy hosted the district’s first COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. They vaccinated well over 300 district employees and have their second Vaccine Clinic set for this Saturday, March 6, in the district’s board room on Ashe Road. Future dates will be set as vaccines become available, and more clinics will be held to administer the second dose of the vaccine.

There is no cost to employees and they are receiving the Moderna Vaccine. The goal is to vaccinate all interested employees efficiently so that they may return students to school while keeping employees, students and the community safe.

Assistant Superintendent of Educational Services Jennifer Irvin, and Principal of Old River Elementary Kathy Josephson told Sunrise about what parents should expect as their children return to in-person instruction. On March 3, Transitional Kindergarten, Kindergarten, IIC Elementary, Junior High Foster & Homeless EL1 were all welcomed back on campus. The plan is to have first, second, and third grade back on campus on March 11, and tentatively have the subsequent grades start in the weeks following.