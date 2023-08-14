BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local school district welcomed staff back with a big pep-rally.

The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District held its annual conference before the beginning of the school year at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center on Monday.

The event was the first time the district’s more than 2,200 employees have been able to meet in person. The district also honored employees for their dedication to students and families.

“So today, we’re taking the time to recognize team members that have service awards of 10, 20 even 30 years dedicated to our district and our students and families,” Kelsey Brackett, Director of Communications for PBVUSD, told 17 News.

Classes for the Panama-Buena Vista Union School District start on Wednesday.