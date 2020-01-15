Panama-Buena Vista Union School District hit by ransomware attack

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District was hit by a ransomware attack on Friday, the district confirmed today.

Superintendent Kevin Silbereberg said the attack knocked out the district’s phone system and online network, preventing students and staff from checking grades online, responding to emails and more.

The district said it is working closely with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to determine the scope of the attack.

So far, the district said there are no indications that any personal information was compromised.