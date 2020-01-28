Panama-Buena Vista Union School District hires forensic team to resume computer operations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District has hired a computer forensic team to make sure all its systems were clean before returning online after a ransomware attack.

The school district was hit by the attack along with 23 school employees.

The attack was flagged on Friday and officials say phone lines and web services were affected. Wi-Fi service is expected to be back up across the school district.

Officials also said they will no longer use emails ending with “.net” and will exclusively use Gmail which was already in place.