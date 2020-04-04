Panama-Buena Vista Union School District announces meal schedule for Spring Break

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District has announced its meal schedule for Spring Break next week. 

The district said a breakfast and a lunch will be provided Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with kids getting a second meal breakfast and lunch because meals will not be distributed on Friday nor on Monday, April 13.

After the holidays, the district will continue with a Monday through Thursday meal service, with Fridays being closed.  On Thursdays, a second set of meals will be distributed to cover the Friday closures.

