BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Panama-Buena Vista Union School District is hosting its first annual parent resource fair as an opportunity for the community to seek services for their special needs students and members, according to a release by Panama-Buena Vista.

The event is intended to help meet the needs of all families and improve education outcomes for all students, the release said.

Organizers say attendees can enjoy free hot dogs, jazz music produced by local high school students, and also giveaways and raffle prizes from community partners.

The P-BVUSD inaugural parent resource fair will take place on April 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Thompson Jr. High School located at 4200 Planz Rd.

Click here for more information and to register.