BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Virtual learning is not new by any means, however the options of using it after COVID-19 are scarce. COVID-19 introduced a concept of learning from home that hadn’t been seen before in the capacity it was being used in.

Though learning from home created setbacks for some students others excelled with it and made it work with their everyday lives.

This is why Kern County residents that are looking to enroll their first through sixth grade students are in luck, if virtual learning is something that they want to experience again.

“The great thing is when families choose to do virtual learning, they get a very well rounded program. They get to choose to participate in any of the activities at McAuliffe school.” Panama-Buena Vista Union School District Director of Extended Learning Pam Somes said.

“The program will be open to anyone in Kern County, however their enrollment will be listed under McAuliffe Elementary School. The only difference is that they’re learning online and that their teacher is online.”

What about materials? Will families have to buy their students laptops to pursue this kind of education?

All instruction will be done online, any hands on materials students will need to succeed will be provided by the district.

“Some kids just thrived during distance learning so to have this program available to them… it’s great!” first grade virtual teacher for PBVUSD Vanessa Wallace said.

To participate, go to your current school district office and request an inter-district transfer to Panama-Buena Vista Union School District.

For questions, call (661) 831-833, extension code 6290. Or, email questions to elhelpdesk@pbvusd.k12.ca.us.